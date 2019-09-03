Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

Both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 Novavax Inc. 10 7.02 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, which is potential -77.39% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 30.7%. Insiders owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Novavax Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.