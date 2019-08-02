Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 8.17 N/A -2.49 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 6.46%. About 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Motif Bio plc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Motif Bio plc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.