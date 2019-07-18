Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

We are contrasting Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 10.64 N/A -2.49 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.94 N/A -1.05 0.00

Demonstrates Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.4% and 72.5%. 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.