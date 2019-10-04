Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 11.53M -2.49 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 247,286,921.46% -41.9% -39.2% KemPharm Inc. 2,549,344,049.17% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.05, while its potential upside is 54.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

KemPharm Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.