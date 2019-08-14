Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.62 N/A -2.49 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.41 N/A -1.41 0.00

Demonstrates Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, with potential upside of 104.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.