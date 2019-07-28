Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 19.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.90% -39.20% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

With consensus price target of $25, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 542.67%. The potential upside of the peers is 133.00%. Based on the results given earlier the analysts’ belief is that Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.