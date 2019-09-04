Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, GlycoMimetics Inc. which has a 23.9 Current Ratio and a 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively GlycoMimetics Inc. has an average target price of $11.33, with potential upside of 249.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.