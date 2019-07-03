Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 13.90 N/A -2.49 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 41.77 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9 and 9 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.75 average target price and a 628.26% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 68.2% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.