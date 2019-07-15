Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s results

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 11.63 N/A -2.49 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.39 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 39.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.4% and 85.2% respectively. 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 9.18% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.