Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.