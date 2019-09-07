Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

Both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 467.04 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.