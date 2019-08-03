Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 8.17 N/A -2.49 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 21.4 and 21.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 114.29% and its average target price is $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.