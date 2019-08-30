Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 837.44 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.