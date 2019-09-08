Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 754.75 N/A -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 82.8%. Insiders held roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.