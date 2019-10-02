Reviewing Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR)’s and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK)’s results

Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. 18 0.00 1.47M 0.67 26.82 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 31 0.00 1.70M 2.33 13.41

Table 1 highlights Melrose Bancorp Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Melrose Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Wellesley Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 8,221,476.51% 3.6% 0.5% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 5,452,212.96% 9.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Melrose Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.18 and its 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.44 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. shares and 11% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.18% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Wellesley Bancorp Inc. beats Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.