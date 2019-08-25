Reviewing Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR)’s and Its Rivals results

Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Melrose Bancorp Inc. has 16.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Melrose Bancorp Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Melrose Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.60% 0.50% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Melrose Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. N/A 19 26.82 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Melrose Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Melrose Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.14 2.73

The potential upside of the rivals is 98.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Melrose Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.18 shows that Melrose Bancorp Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Melrose Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Melrose Bancorp Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.