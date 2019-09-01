Reviewing Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR)’s and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)’s results

Both Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Melrose Bancorp Inc.
|18
|5.22
|N/A
|0.67
|26.82
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|34
|4.17
|N/A
|2.46
|13.53
Table 1 highlights Melrose Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arrow Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Melrose Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Arrow Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Melrose Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|3.6%
|0.5%
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|13.6%
|1.2%
Volatility & Risk
Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.18 beta. Competitively, Arrow Financial Corporation is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.57 beta.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Melrose Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.6% and 41.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Melrose Bancorp Inc.
|-0.44%
|0.11%
|-4.4%
|-4.37%
|-2.24%
|0.33%
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|-2.03%
|-3.59%
|-0.57%
|4.89%
|-11.82%
|3.87%
For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Arrow Financial Corporation.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Arrow Financial Corporation beats Melrose Bancorp Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.