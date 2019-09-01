Reviewing Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR)’s and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)’s results

Both Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. 18 5.22 N/A 0.67 26.82 Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.17 N/A 2.46 13.53

Table 1 highlights Melrose Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arrow Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Melrose Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Arrow Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.5% Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.18 beta. Competitively, Arrow Financial Corporation is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Melrose Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.6% and 41.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33% Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Arrow Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arrow Financial Corporation beats Melrose Bancorp Inc.