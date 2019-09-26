Reviewing Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR)’s and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s results

Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. 18 5.28 N/A 0.67 26.82 AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.42 N/A 0.45 9.19

Demonstrates Melrose Bancorp Inc. and AmeriServ Financial Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. AmeriServ Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Melrose Bancorp Inc. and AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.5% AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.18 beta. In other hand, AmeriServ Financial Inc. has beta of 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. shares and 42.7% of AmeriServ Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.2% of AmeriServ Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33% AmeriServ Financial Inc. -0.73% 0% -0.73% -0.96% -6.82% 1.74%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Melrose Bancorp Inc. beats AmeriServ Financial Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.