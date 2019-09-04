Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk and Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 4.21 and its 321.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$14 is Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 530.63%. Competitively Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $3, with potential upside of 41.51%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.