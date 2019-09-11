Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.29 N/A -15.68 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.21 beta means Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 321.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 372.97% upside potential. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 35.14% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.