Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.43 N/A -15.68 0.00 Repligen Corporation 75 18.10 N/A 0.46 204.75

Demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 4.21 beta means Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 321.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Repligen Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Repligen Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 348.72% upside potential. Repligen Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110 consensus price target and a 34.49% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 90.6% respectively. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.