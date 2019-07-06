Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

We are contrasting Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.75 N/A -18.10 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.84 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 95.26%. Competitively Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 9.03%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 90.6%. 7.28% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.