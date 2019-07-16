Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.51 N/A -18.10 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 11 26.07 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.21 beta, while its volatility is 121.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. PolarityTE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.5% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.28%. Competitively, 31.2% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.