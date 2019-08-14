Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.34 N/A -15.68 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 43.73 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 4.21 beta indicates that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.