Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s results

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.45 N/A -15.68 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 476.47 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$14 is Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 333.44%. Competitively the average price target of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is $8, which is potential 201.89% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Kadmon Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.