Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.34 N/A -15.68 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.69 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 4.21. Incyte Corporation’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Incyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Incyte Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $14, and a 469.11% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Incyte Corporation is $88.33, which is potential 8.97% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Incyte Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 94.7% respectively. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Incyte Corporation

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.