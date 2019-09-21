Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

This is a contrast between Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.43 N/A -15.68 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 4.21 shows that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 64.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.