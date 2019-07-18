Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

Since Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.46 N/A -18.10 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.21 beta means Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 121.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.28%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.