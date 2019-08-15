Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -15.68 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 4.21 and its 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.