Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

This is a contrast between Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -18.10 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.94 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Volatility and Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.21 beta. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1.57 beta and it is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.5% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.28%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.