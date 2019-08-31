Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

Since Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk & Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta, while its volatility is 321.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chiasma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 522.22% at a $14 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Chiasma Inc. is $11, which is potential 112.36% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 76.5% respectively. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.