Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s results

Since Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.35 N/A -15.68 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.54 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 4.21 and it happens to be 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Champions Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 54.6%. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.