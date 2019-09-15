Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.41 N/A -15.68 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 2.8%. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.