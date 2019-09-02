Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s results

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 522.22% for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $14. Meanwhile, argenx SE’s consensus target price is $171.5, while its potential upside is 30.47%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 55.81%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than argenx SE.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 6 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.