Reviewing Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.49 N/A -18.10 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 121.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Alterity Therapeutics Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.28%. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has -18% weaker performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 24.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.