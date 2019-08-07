Reviewing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)’s and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)’s results

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) compete with each other in the Resorts & Casinos sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited 23 0.22 N/A 0.75 29.84 Caesars Entertainment Corporation 10 0.93 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.79 beta indicates that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Caesars Entertainment Corporation on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Caesars Entertainment Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

On the other hand, Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s potential upside is 5.97% and its consensus price target is $12.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Caesars Entertainment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 2.27% respectively. Insiders held 33.5% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited -10.12% -1.58% -10.41% 3.5% -6.88% 27.53% Caesars Entertainment Corporation -0.92% -1.25% 30.11% 32.14% 7.64% 74.37%

For the past year Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has weaker performance than Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Summary

Caesars Entertainment Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 12 casinos. It also operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. In addition, the company provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood, and The High Roller, a 550-foot observation wheel. Further, it operates an entertainment production studio in Las Vegas. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.