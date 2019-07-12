Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1293.31 N/A -3.15 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 11 and has 11 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Urovant Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, which is potential 177.48% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has stronger performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.