Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 220.34 N/A -3.14 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.33 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Unum Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 139.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 47.8%. Insiders held roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.