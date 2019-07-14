Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s results

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1285.39 N/A -3.15 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 588.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 40.67% respectively. Insiders owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has 0.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 130.5% stronger performance while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -64.62% weaker performance.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.