Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 259.80 N/A -3.14 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.2% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Teligent Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.