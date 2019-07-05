Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1185.53 N/A -3.15 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 86.38 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 42.3%. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.