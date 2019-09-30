Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 57,243,460.76% -79.6% -59.3% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,454,866,735.39% 0% -109.1%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$40 is MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 152.53%. Competitively the consensus price target of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $2, which is potential 181.45% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 6 of the 11 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.