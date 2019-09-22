Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 241.76 N/A -3.14 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.82 N/A -1.29 0.00

Demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 118.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 11.6% respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders are 19.39%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.