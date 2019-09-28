Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 57,071,213.64% -79.6% -59.3% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,990,303,136.19% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Moleculin Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s upside potential currently stands at 152.53% and an $40 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc was more bullish than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 6 of the 11 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.