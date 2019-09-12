Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 271.82 N/A -3.14 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.13 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 103.67% for MeiraGTx Holdings plc with consensus target price of $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.