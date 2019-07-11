Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1293.31 N/A -3.15 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 57.5%. Insiders owned roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.