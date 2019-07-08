Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1272.19 N/A -3.15 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Meanwhile, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.75, while its potential downside is -100.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are held by institutional investors while 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders are 19.39%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 130.5% stronger performance while INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.