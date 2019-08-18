Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 896.69 N/A -3.14 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional investors owned 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.