Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

We are contrasting MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 241.76 N/A -3.14 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc. Its rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 118.70% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 76.2% respectively. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has stronger performance than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.