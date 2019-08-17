Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 896.69 N/A -3.14 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 82.72 N/A -1.70 0.00

Demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc. Its rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $23.6, with potential upside of 64.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 90% respectively. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has stronger performance than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.